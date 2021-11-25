Liverpool v Porto player ratings: Salah 7, Thiago 8; Pepe 5, Taremi 4

Liverpool undermined Porto's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages 16 as Thiago Alcantara's first goal since May inspired a 2-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp's side had already booked their place in the last 16 as Group B winners, but they did not ease off at Anfield.

Thiago has endured a difficult time with Liverpool, struggling to recapture the form that made him a Champions League winner at Bayern Munich.

The Spanish midfielder gave a glimpse of his talent with a composed display capped by a blistering long-range strike to put Liverpool ahead in the second half.

Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool's fifth successive group victory with his 17th goal this season.

Porto are second in the group, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, leaving Sergio Conceicao's team needing to beat the Spanish champions in their last match on December 7 to advance alongside Liverpool.

