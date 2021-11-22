Manchester City v Everton player ratings: Rodri 9, Sterling 8; Godfrey 7, Richarlison 4

Manchester City coasted to a 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, taking them back to within three points of leaders Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling — making his 300th top-flight appearance — opened the scoring just before half-time with a fine first-time finish following a sensational pass from Joao Cancelo.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes into the second half when Rodri blasted a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the penalty area, before the in-form Bernardo Silva slotted home the third and final goal four minutes from time.

“We gave rhythm into our game, they defended really well, so deep, [playing] on the counter-attack. In general we controlled the game. We played the game we should play to beat teams like Everton,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“When one team comes just to defend it is always going to be difficult and you have to be careful. The quality of the players we have made the difference.”

It was another miserable day for Rafael Benitez's side — who suffered another injury blow when Demarai Gray limped off early in the game — although the outclassed Merseysiders can draw some comfort from the fact that the margin of defeat was not greater. They are without a win in six games and sit 11th in the table on 15 points.

City's next game is against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Everton face Brentford next Sunday.

