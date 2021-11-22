Ismail Matar stars as Al Wahda keep the pressure on Al Ain

Al Wahda thumped Ajman 3-0 to keep the pressure on leaders Al Ain in the Adnoc Pro League.

Ismail Matar played a key role with two assists at the Al Nahyan stadium on Sunday as the Abu Dhabi club stretched their winning streak to four, three of them coming under interim manager Gregory Dufrennes.

Matar stole possession outside the area to set-up Fabio Martins to break the deadlock in first half added time.

READ MORE Al Ain thrash Al Jazira to open up seven-point lead at top of Pro League

Mansoor Al Harbi doubled the lead six minutes after the break and then Matar was in the spotlight again when he set up Joao Pedro to find the back of the net 10 minutes from time.

“It was a good result at the end even though I was a bit disappointed we couldn’t score from the possession we had and the many chances we created in the first half,” Dufrennes said.

“A couple of positives we can also take from this game is that we didn’t concede a goal and also the result moved us to second, four points behind the leaders Al Ain."

Al Ain and Wahda are the only two sides in the 14-team league to remain undefeated.

Shabab Al Ahli and Al Nasr played out a 1-1 draw at the Al Maktoum stadium.

Antonio De Carvalho fired in a spot kick three minutes from time for Nasr to split the points after Mehdi Ghayedi had curled in a beauty to put Shabab Al Ahli ahead just past the hour.

Ten-man Al Wasl also returned with a point after a 2-2 draw at Al Dhafra.