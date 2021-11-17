Bergwijn and Depay goals against Norway book Netherlands' ticket to Qatar

Two goals in the final seven minutes from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay condemned Norway to defeat on Tuesday and saw the Netherlands punch their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham forward Bergwijn drilled the ball into the roof of the net following an assist by Arnaut Danjuma after a lacklustre 83 minutes that saw both sides struggle to create chances.

Bergwijn again played a key role in the Dutch's second goal a few minutes later, after a counter-attack saw him run almost the length of the field before passing the ball to Depay, with he Barcelona striker calmly slotting past Orjan Nyland.

The Oranje only needed a point against Norway to top Group G but made sure of it with the victory in Rotterdam. Defeat for the visitors allowed Turkey to pip them to second spot and a place in next March's play-offs.

"They stuck to the game plan, they were a lot more compact," Dutch coach Louis van Gaal told the NOS public broadcaster.

Van Gaal admitted he was "worried that things could go wrong", especially after the his side's shocking 2-2 draw against Montenegro over the weekend when they let a two-goal lead slip in the final 10 minutes.

"But this evening we kept the match under control," he added.

Stale Solbakken's men clearly missed the presence of star striker Erling Haaland, sidelined because of injury.

Norway never troubled Jasper Cillessen and the closest they came was a desperate shot into the stands in the 88th minute.

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk praised his team, saying: "It was a solid win, we almost gave nothing away."

Depay, who finished the qualifying campaign with 12 goals, said it was "an emotional game".

"We played with everything we had today and we are going to Qatar," he said.