Conor Gallagher trains with England for World Cup qualifier after earning first call-up

The mood in the England camp was relaxed as they trained for their final World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's team are top of Group I and only need to avoid defeat on Monday to guarantee automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

In their last game, Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England all but secured qualification with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania.

Southgate is now set to rotate his players for Monday's match and midfielder Conor Gallagher could be in line for his debut after his fine form for Crystal Palace was rewarded with a maiden England call-up.

Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been excellent for Palace this season with four goals and two assists.

"I'm really happy and excited to be called up to the senior squad. I'm determined to make the most of the experience and know I have a lot of hard work to do," Gallagher, 21, said of his selection.

"I'd like to thank everyone that has helped me in my career so far and I'll do my best to make them proud."

Among other players, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish returned to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively for assessment on their injuries. Raheem Sterling will not travel to San Marino for personal reasons.

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw will not travel as they recover from a dental surgery and concussion, respectively.