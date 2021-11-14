Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal for crucial World Cup qualifier - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with Portugal on Saturday, hoping to put the disappointment of the 0-0 draw against Ireland behind him as the team geared up for an important World Cup 2022 qualifier against Serbia on Sunday.

Read more Portugal look to Cristiano Ronaldo to lead tricky conclusion to World Cup qualifying bid

Ronaldo failed to fire a lacklustre Portugal as they had to hold on for a draw in Dublin after a late red card for Pepe. The Manchester United star twice came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors as he headed inches wide before also failing to hit the target with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Portugal now need a point against Group A rivals Serbia for automatic World Cup qualification. Both teams are tied on 17 points but Portugal have scored three more goals than the Serbians.

Only the group winners automatically qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar, while the second-place finishers must go through a playoff with the other runners-up and two group winners from the Nations League.

Fernando Santos' team will have to manage without Pepe after the veteran defender was sent off for a second bookable offence. However, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is expected to return to the Portuguese team after missing Thursday's qualifier due to muscle fatigue. Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota - who were suspension risks against Ireland - should also bolster the team.