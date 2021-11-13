Bernardo Silva trains with Portugal before crunch qualifier against Serbia - in pictures

Fernando Santos' team need one point in final game to secure World Cup 2022 automatic qualification

Nov 13, 2021

Portugal need a point against Group A rivals Serbia for automatic World Cup qualification after their 0-0 draw with Ireland.

Portugal look to Cristiano Ronaldo to lead tricky conclusion to World Cup qualifying bid

Portugal avoided defeat against the Irish two months ago thanks to last-gasp goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and seemed content on taking a point against them on Thursday. Fernando Santos' team know a superior goal difference to Serbia gives them the upper hand when the teams clash on Sunday.

However, they will be without Pepe as the veteran defender was sent off late on for a second bookable offence. At least, there is the possibility of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva returning to the Portuguese team as he took part training late on Friday.

Silva had missed Thursday's qualifier due to muscle fatigue, but is expected to be fit for the match at home.

"We think he will be okay for Serbia [on Sunday]," Santos had said earlier.

"He arrived tired, complaining, he has many games on him, and couldn't go to training. But he's recovering well and we hope and we believe he'll be able to play here with Serbia."

If Portugal somehow slip up against Serbia, they will finish second and will then have to navigate through the play-offs for Europe’s three remaining places at the tournament in Qatar.

Updated: November 13th 2021, 11:02 AM
