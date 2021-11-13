‘Peter Pan’ Craig Gordon praised after penalty heroics for Scotland

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor hailed their “Peter Pan” goalkeeper after Craig Gordon’s heroics helped secure a World Cup play-off place.

Gordon saved an 82nd-minute penalty as Scotland beat Moldova 2-0 to tie up second spot in Group F with a game to spare.

The Hearts goalkeeper has been on top form throughout this season having already proven that Celtic made a mistake in letting him go in the summer of 2020.

And McGregor feels the 38-year-old is getting better with age.

The Celtic player said: “He’s like Peter Pan, isn’t he? He never gets old, he’s still as flexible.

“I know Craigie’s quality, I have played with him for many, many years. There were big moments within that that he saved us and made sure we stayed on the right track within games.

Scotland's Nathan Patterson celebrates after scoring the first goal. AP

“It was another huge moment in the campaign and he comes up trumps again.

“I know what he is capable of but, as he is getting older, he just seems to be getting better. That gives us huge confidence.”

Gordon also made another top-class save in the first half in Chisinau but Scotland were well worth their win, which came courtesy of goals from Nathan Patterson and Che Adams.