Muller and Germany take it easy in training with World Cup spot secured - in pictures

There was a relaxed mood around the Germany squad on Saturday as the squad went through its preparations ahead of their final 2022 World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

The Germans have already secured their ticket for Qatar 2022 as Group J winners including a six-match win streak to Hansi Flick's reign after he took over from Joachim Low in May.

Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan were among the goalscorers in a 9-0 win over 10-man Liechtenstein on Thursday and were part of the squad being put through their paces in Bremen before flying to Armenia for Sunday's qualifier.

Armenia's 5-0 defeat at home to North Macedonia was a huge setback and left them fourth in the Group with a -8 goal difference.

Even if they beat Germany, they will need North Macedonia to lose heavily to Iceland and Romania to avoid defeat against rock-bottom Liechtenstein to stand any chance of securing second and a play-off place.