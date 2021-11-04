Messi sidelined as Leipzig hold PSG in Champions League - in pictures

Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for PSG but RB Leipzig equalised with a stoppage-time penalty for a 2-2 draw in Champions League Group A

Steve Luckings
Nov 4, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain dropped to second in Champions League Group A after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig and while head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still targeting top spot he said the most important thing was to advance.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first two goals for PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, but RB Leipzig equalised with a stoppage-time penalty.

PSG are on eight points, one behind Manchester City, with Club Brugge third on four points. Leipzig have been eliminated with one point from four matches.

"Well, it changes nothing, doesn’t it?" Pochettino told reporters. "The goal is to go through. If you are able to be first, then it is much better.

"We will have to play for first position. The only thing that changed was that we were first and they [City] were second and now they are first and we are second.

"But at the end of the day, the goal in the group stage is always to go through."

PSG travel to Manchester on November 25. City beat Brugge 4-1 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Updated: November 4th 2021, 6:13 AM
Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueManchester CityMauricio Pochettino
