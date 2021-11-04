Manchester United trio Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard left out by England

Manchester United trio Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard have been left out of the England squad for next round of World Cup qualifiers.

England play Albania at Wembley on November 12 before rounding off their qualifying campaign away to San Marino three days later. Four points from those games would ensure qualification for the finals in Qatar next year.

Manager Gareth Southgate has recalled United attacker Marcus Rashford to his squad, along with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Rashford is back for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery following the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Bellingham, 18, was left out of the squad for last month's qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary -which England won 5-0 and drew 1-1, respectively.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who last played for the Three Lions in September, also returns.

“Well, I think with Mason, I discussed the situation last time so we’ve been through that,” Southgate said, having spoken of the focus on long-term development after leaving Greenwood out last month. “With Jesse and Jadon, I mean they just aren’t playing a lot of football compared to the other players in their positions.

“I know people say I’m inconsistent, but I don’t think I am. If you’re playing regularly for your club, you’ve got a much better chance of us assessing your level compared to the rest of the group.

“Sometimes there’ll be a lot of depth in one position and there might not be as much depth in another position and the player that is in the position with less depth might have a better chance of getting in with less club time.

“With these two lads, they’ve got great competition for places in the positions they play. Jesse has had 10-15 minutes. I don’t know what his form is, what his fitness is, really, to be able to assess him against the rest of the group.

“Both of those boys when I spoke with them totally understood that. They get it. They know that at the moment they’ve got to get playing for their club and playing well and then England is a bonus on the top. But they’re both players that have done well for us and I’m sure they’ll be back with us.”

Southgate was speaking for the first time since Uefa ordered the Football Association to play their next competition home match behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder around the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

“I’m aware of lots of people who were at the game who have explained to me what was happening outside and inside,” he said. “We understand the decision and we’re totally respectful of the decision.

“It is for us as a team of course a blow that we have to play with no fans in the stadium for a game because that’s the advantage of being at home, that’s why home advantage is so important.

“But we’ve got to get on with that. That’s the decision that has been made and we’re totally respectful of it.”

England squad

Goalkeepers Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling