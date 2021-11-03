Chelsea ratings v Malmo: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 8, Hakim Ziyech 7, Kai Havertz 6

Chelsea moved closer to a place in the Champions League knockout stages after a comfortable 1-0 win away to Malmo on Tuesday.

While dominating in terms of possession and shots on goal, Thomas Tuchel's reigning champions couldn't repeat the 4-0 thrashing they dealt out to the Swede's back at Stamford Bridge.

READ MORE Hakim Ziyech scores winner as Chelsea beat Malmo in Champions League

The winning goal came in the 56th minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi sent over a wonderful cross from their right that left Hakim Ziyech with the simple of task of finishing into an open goal at the back post.

While the likes of Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz all missed chances at the other end, Chelsea were ruthless at the back, not allowing Malmo a single shot on target.

The London club have now kept 10 clean sheets from 17 matches in all competitions this season.

