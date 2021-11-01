Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits landmark 400th league goal - in pictures

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan inflicted Jose Mourinho's first home defeat in the Italian top flight with a 2-1 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico to keep pace with leaders Napoli.

The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitors ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues.

Ibrahimovic was delighted by the goal, but conceded he may have lost some power. "It usually goes quicker! At least 200kmh! I think I must be slowing my shot in old age," he said.

Ibrahimovic had a brilliantly finished second ruled out for offside after the break, just like teammate Rafael Leao in the first half, before going down under Roger Ibanez's challenge to earn a spot kick that Franck Kessie converted.

Milan were reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes after left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card, and Stephan El Shaarawy's stoppage-time strike was not enough to rescue the game for Roma.

Mourinho appeared furious at the end of a frantic match as his run of 43 unbeaten home Serie A games came to an end.

That streak included two title-winning seasons at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010 and his spell at Roma, who he joined in the summer and who had not lost at home since March.

"Congratulations to Milan. I do not want to say anything else because otherwise I will not be on the bench on Sunday," Mourinho, who was unhappy with the officials, said.

"The lack of respect for our fans angers me a bit."

The victory leaves Milan second, level on 31 points with leaders Napoli, who they trail on goal difference, and 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Roma. Inter Milan are third on 24.

Milan became the fourth team in Serie A history to win 10 of their opening 11 games in a season after Roma, Napoli (twice, including this season) and Juventus (twice).

“These games give us strength, conviction and morale. We must ride the wave of this positive moment, while staying focused," Milan manager Stefano Pioli said.

“We played a great game 11 against 11. We must play certain games with this personality, because in football you never know how long a moment like this lasts. Now is the time to be bold, not fearful.”