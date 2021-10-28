Bayern Munich stars' misery after record 5-0 humiliation - in pictures

Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played.

It was the first time for 27 years Bayern had conceded so many goals so early and surpassed their previous heaviest defeat in the competition, a 5-1 quarter-final loss at Cologne in 1972.

Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann said it was like playing in a trance after their first win over Bayern in the cup.

"We had a super start to the game. You have to earn it but everything fell into place," he said.

"It was like in a trance but also exactly what we had set out to do. We defended superbly. It was very good.

"If you are 3-0 behind after 20 minutes or so then it affects you mentally. Then even Bayern players are only human. We can pat ourselves on the back. You cannot hope for a better start than that against Bayern."

The visitors never managed to get back into the game and when man-of-the-match Breel Embolo scored twice in six minutes early in the second half, it was over for Bayern.

"You dream sometimes of something like that," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said. "But you do not ever think that it could actually become reality.

"It is an historic performance. This evening will go into Gladbach's history books."

French midfielder Kouadio Kone grabbed his first goal for Gladbach with barely a minute gone, then Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini and Swiss striker Embolo both scored twice in the rout.

It was the second time in consecutive seasons Bayern had been dumped out of the cup in the second round having lost at Holstein Kiel last January after a penalty shoot-out.

There were plenty of off-field distractions for Bayern in the build up. Hours before kick off, France defender Lucas Hernandez heard he will escape being jailed in Spain for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court accepted his appeal.

Borussia Moenchengladbach players acknowledge the fans following their win. Getty

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has also been the centre of fierce debate in Germany after revealing he opted against being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann was missing as he remained in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Gladbach dominated the opening exchanges, converting two of their six shots on goal.

In contrast, Bayern, top of the Bundesliga table while Gladbach are 12th, failed to get a shot on target in the opening 20 minutes.

Gladbach took an early lead when a sloppy pass by Alphonso Davies near his own area was snapped up by Kone, who traded passes with Embolo and fired home.

There was delight in the stands at Borussia Park when Bensebaini fired the hosts' second goal past Manuel Neuer on 15 minutes.

A penalty was awarded when Hernandez went in high against Embolo and Bensebaini sent Neuer the wrong way to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Embolo then compounded Bayern's misery with two rapid-fire goals within six minutes of each other to make it 5-0 after 57 minutes.

The celebrations started with ten minutes left as delighted home fans sang 'Oh, wie ist das schoen' (Oh, how beautiful this is).

Earlier, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen also suffered a cup upset when they were beaten 2-1 at home by second division Karlsruhe.