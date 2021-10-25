Marseille v PSG player ratings: Payet 7, Under 8; Messi 6, Neymar 5

PSG held to goalless draw at Stade Velodrome after Hakimi sees red

Liam Wheeler
Oct 25, 2021

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday..

The game was briefly paused twice because of incidents involving OM fans after both teams had goals disallowed in an entertaining first half.

PSG, who had Achraf Hakimi red carded in the 57th minute, have 28 points from 11 games and lead RC Lens by seven points and Nice by nine.

Lens thrashed lowly Metz 4-1 while Nice claimed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against 10-men Olympique Lyonnais.

Marseille, who will replay their game against Nice on Wednesday after it was abandoned after serious crowd incidents in August, are fourth on 18 points from 10 matches.

Updated: October 25th 2021, 4:25 AM
Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1FootballLionel Messi
