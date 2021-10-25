Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play friendly in Riyadh to honour Diego Maradona

Two of the late Argentine's clubs have arranged a fixture to be played on December 14 in Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 Diego Maradona in the stands before the match REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo
The National
Oct 25, 2021

Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play a friendly match in Saudi Arabia on December 14 to honour the late Diego Maradona, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

READ MORE
Diego Maradona: The Dubai Years podcast – Argentina’s one-man hurricane makes his presence felt in UAE football

Maradona, who died in November last year after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 60, was one of the greatest footballers in history and spent successful spells at both Barca and Boca. He initially joined Boca in 1981, helping the club win the Argentine league title, before leaving for Barcelona for a then world record $5m deal in 1982. He later returned to Boca for a two-year stint in 1995 at the end of his career.

To commemorate the Argentine's lasting legacy at both clubs, Barca and Boca will meet at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, just over a year after his death.

Maradona spent two years at Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey at the end of his first season, before moving to Italy with Napoli for another world record deal of $10.5m.

It was in Naples where Maradona stayed for the longest duration and where his achievements are best remembered, transforming the club into two-time Italian champions during his seven-year stint. Napoli have since renamed the stadium the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Maradona also famously led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.

The match in Riyadh will be the second time Barcelona have played in Saudi Arabia having participated in the Spanish Super Cup in 2020. The Catalans will return to the kingdom less than a month after the Boca friendly to contest the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

Image 1 of 12

In this file picture taken on June 29, 1986 Argentina's captain Diego Maradona kisses the World Cup after a 3-2 victory over West Germany at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of Covid-19. AFP

Updated: October 25th 2021, 7:18 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play friendly in Riyadh to honour Maradona
An image that illustrates this article Cristiano Ronaldo: United fans deserve better after Liverpool drubbing
An image that illustrates this article Salah breaks another Liverpool scoring record - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Marseille v PSG player ratings: Payet 7, Under 8; Messi 6, Neymar 5