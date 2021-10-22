Tottenham ratings v Vitesse Arnhem: Davinson Sanchez 7, Harry Winks 4, Dele Alli 3

Much-changed Spurs XI beaten 1-0 against Dutch side in Europa Conference League

Gareth Cox
Oct 22, 2021

Nuno Espirito Santo's second-string Tottenham Hotspur side fell to a disappointing Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

The likes of Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were all left at home as manager Nuno started with a completely new line-up to the one that defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ MORE
Nuno Espirito Santo insists resting star turns in Vitesse Arnhem trip is no risk for Spurs

And the move backfired as Spurs produced a disjointed performance from start to finish on Thursday to lose the game 1-0 to a fine strike from Maximilian Wittek in the 78th minute.

If former first-team regulars such as Harry Winks and Dele Alli were hoping to force their way into Nuno's plans, they failed miserably to do so at the GelreDome.

The closest Spurs came to scoring was when Bryan Gil struck the bar at the start of the second half after a driving run by Giovani Lo Celso. They now sit third in Group G, three points behind leaders Rennes.

Player ratings for Spurs can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: October 22nd 2021, 3:55 AM
Tottenham Hotspur
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Liverpool maul Man United, Newcastle win at last
An image that illustrates this article West Ham ratings v Genk: Cresswell 8, Rice 8, Bowen 7
An image that illustrates this article Tottenham ratings v Vitesse: Sanchez 7, Winks 4, Alli 3
An image that illustrates this article Seeing double? Mo Salah unveils wax doppelganger at Madame Tussauds