Tottenham ratings v Vitesse Arnhem: Davinson Sanchez 7, Harry Winks 4, Dele Alli 3

Nuno Espirito Santo's second-string Tottenham Hotspur side fell to a disappointing Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

The likes of Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were all left at home as manager Nuno started with a completely new line-up to the one that defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ MORE Nuno Espirito Santo insists resting star turns in Vitesse Arnhem trip is no risk for Spurs

And the move backfired as Spurs produced a disjointed performance from start to finish on Thursday to lose the game 1-0 to a fine strike from Maximilian Wittek in the 78th minute.

If former first-team regulars such as Harry Winks and Dele Alli were hoping to force their way into Nuno's plans, they failed miserably to do so at the GelreDome.

The closest Spurs came to scoring was when Bryan Gil struck the bar at the start of the second half after a driving run by Giovani Lo Celso. They now sit third in Group G, three points behind leaders Rennes.

Player ratings for Spurs can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.