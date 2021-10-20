Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle United by mutual consent

Newcastle United have confirmed manager Steve Bruce has left his position by mutual consent.

Bruce, who succeeded Rafa Benitez July 2019, took charge of his 1,000th managerial game on Sunday, a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, in what was the first match since the Saudi Arabia-led takeover two weeks ago.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

Bruce's future had been in doubt since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its £305 million ($420m) takeover 13 days ago.

The 60-year-old has failed to win over the Geordie fans during his 27 months at the helm with renewed calls for him to quit following Sunday's defeat to Spurs that left them second bottom in the Premier League and yet to win a game this season.

Bruce, who pointedly thanked the new owners after the match, did not thank the supporters in a statement confirming his departure.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," he said.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Bruce’s assistant Graeme Jones will take charge of the team for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Newcastle said efforts to recruit a new coach was under way and that an appointment "will be announced in due course".