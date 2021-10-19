Hernandez trains with Bayern as deadline to enter prison 'voluntarily' looms - in pictures

French international Lucas Hernandez took part in training with the rest of his Bayern Munich teammates on Tuesday, despite being told by a Madrid court he has until October 28 to enter prison after breaking a restraining order in 2017.

Hernandez, 25, has nine days to enter prison "voluntarily", unless his appeal against a six-month conviction is accepted.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair.

He was summoned to be notified of his imprisonment order and appeared in court Monday one day before his summons, the Madrid court said.

Hernandez, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, and his partner, Amelia Lorente, were both convicted of domestic violence in February 2017.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain's public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend were each sentenced to 31 days of community service. They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

Four months later though, Hernandez was arrested at a Madrid airport.

He was in the company of his partner, who was not arrested as her own restraining order had not yet been formally served. They were returning to Spain after getting married in the United States and the couple have since had a son.

Hernandez was sentenced in 2019 to six months in prison, a sentence he had appealed. It was the rejection of this appeal, on the grounds that he was a repeat offender, that led to this summons before a court in Madrid.

He was part of a Bayern group preparing for Wednesday night's Champions League Group E clash away to Portuguese club Benfica.

Hernandez trained alongside teammates including Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry overseen by head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern top the group on six points following wins over Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev with Benfica two points further back in second place.