Everton v West Ham player ratings: Iwobi 4, Gray 6; Rice 8, Antonio 7

Defender Angelo Ogbonna headed home a second-half winner as West Ham United defeated Everton in a tight game at Goodison Park.

The visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances at Goodison Park with Everton aiming to move into the top four with a draw on Merseyside, but Ogbonna's goal secured three points for West Ham manager David Moyes against his former club.

Neither side carved out any real chances in a cagey opening 45 minutes, with Alex Iwobi's air shot going down as Everton's best opening, before England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept out Jarrod Bowen at the other end.

The Blues did look to increase the tempo after the break with Iwobi's close-range effort bravely blocked by Ogbonna and Salomon Rondon flicking a header just wide of the post.

West Ham made them pay with 15 minutes left, though, when Ogbonna got above Ben Godfrey to nod home Bowen's whipped-in corner.

