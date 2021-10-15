Steve Bruce to be in charge of Newcastle against Spurs for 1,000th game as manager

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge for Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur, allowing him to feature in his 1,000th professional match as a manager.

There had been intense speculation over Bruce's future at St James' Park following the Saudi-led takeover of the club last week.

However, the club said on Friday that Bruce, 60, will be in the dugout in what will be his 1,000th game as a manager. And that any change in the structure will be gradual and after proper discussions.

"We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach. Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy," club director Amanda Staveley said.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know. But, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

"Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can't wait to be at St James' Park with you."

Newcastle are 19th in the standings after seven matches and have yet to win a game this season.

Newcastle fans, however, will be buoyant regardless. Newcastle can now forward to a brighter future thanks to the £305 million ($418 million) takeover driven by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has taken an 80 percent stake in the club.

The departure of disliked former owner Mike Ashley and the vast financial resources provided by the Saudis could turn Newcastle into a major force in years to come.