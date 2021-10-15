Steven Gerrard distances himself from Newcastle speculation

Steven Gerrard is looking forward to Steve Bruce reaching the 1000th game of his managerial career as he steered clear of Newcastle job speculation.

Pressure on Toon boss Bruce has increased since the club's Saudi Arabian-funded takeover with Rangers manager Gerrard mentioned among several others as a possible replacement.

While Newcastle, second bottom in the Premier League, get set to play Tottenham on Sunday, Gerrard's Premiership leaders are preparing for the visit of second-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Asked about being linked with the Magpies, the Gers boss said: "I don't really react or get involved in any kind of speculation.

"Especially when there is someone who I have the utmost respect for sitting in that job that the speculation is about.

"For me, I am in a very big job here that I am fully focused on and we have a top-of-the-table clash at the weekend and it is a game I am very much looking forward to.

"But I certainly have one eye on Newcastle in terms of Brucie getting his 1000th game, a great character of the game, someone whom I have a personal relationship with and the utmost respect for.

"I am looking forward to seeing him getting his 1000th game, I think it is a massive achievement so congratulations to him at the weekend."

Asked if he had any sympathy for Bruce, the former Liverpool and England captain said: "I think the character that Steve Bruce is, I don't think he would want anyone to have sympathy for him or feel sorry for him.

"I wouldn't like people to be speculating about my job so I certainly won't be getting involved in speculation towards his.

"I think it is interesting what is happening at Newcastle, if anyone deserves a break it's the Geordie fans so I am sure the excitement levels are very high down on the Toon."