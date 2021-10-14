Neymar trains as Brazil set to face Uruguay in World Cup qualifying - in pictures

Around 10,000 fans are expected to attend the match at the Arena da Amazonia

Steve Luckings
Oct 14, 2021

Brazil aim to take a step closer to the Qatar 2022 when they take on Uruguay in South American World Cup qualifying.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, 29, was among those taking part in training in Manaus on Wednesday as Brazil prepare to welcome back supporters following an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Around 10,000 fans are expected to attend the match at the Arena da Amazonia.

Manchester United's Pogba, Rashford and Greenwood tune up for Leicester test - in pictures

Brazil coach Tite is likely to make changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Colombia on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal should replace Danilo, while Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo will replace Marquinhos and PSG winger Raphinha will take the place of Gabriel Barbosa.

Victory will take Brazil to 31 points and as good as guarantee the Selecao a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar, the first time football's global showpiece will be held in the Middle East.

Uruguay, who are occupy the fourth and final automatic qualifying Conmebol spot on 16 points, go into the match missing a host of key players.

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo has been ruled out because of a muscular injury, joining fellow defender José María Giménez and midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta on the sidelines.

Updated: October 14th 2021, 7:06 AM
NeymarBrazilWorld Cup 2022Football
