England ratings v Hungary: Jack Grealish 7, Raheem Sterling 5, Harry Kane 4

England dropped points for only the second time in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they drew 1-1 with Hungary at Wembley Stadium.

The visitors, who looked a different team than the one that was thrashed 4-0 by Gareth Southgate's side in Budapest last month, took the lead on Tuesday night in London.

England left-back Luke Shaw gave away a penalty and was booked for a high boot towards the head of Loic Nego after 24 minutes. Roland Sallai made no mistake from the spot.

England still had their moments with Jack Grealish driving the team forward and causing Hungary problems. But the equaliser came from an unlikely source.

Phil Foden angled an excellent free-kick into the penalty area that flicked off Declan Rice's back and was bundled home by centre-half John Stones after 37 minutes.

The Manchester City defender almost headed home a second after the break but England failed to hit anywhere near top gear with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane very disappointing.

There was also ugly scenes in the first half when police and Hungary fans clashed in the away end.

England remain unbeaten and top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of second-placed Poland.

The Three Lions' final two games are at home to Albania on November 12, then away to San Marino three days later.