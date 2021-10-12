Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles as Portugal train for World Cup qualifier - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo is on cloud nine at the moment. The Portugal star has found his rhythm back at Manchester United and continued his good form on the international stage, scoring a record-extending 112th goal for his country during a friendly victory over Qatar last week.

Ronaldo, 36, surpassed the previous record of 109 goals held by Iran’s Ali Daei last month when he scored twice against Ireland.

On Saturday at the Algarve Stadium, Ronaldo made it 112 international goals in the 37th minute, with a left-foot finish from close range.

He will be aiming to continue that form when Portugal face Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

However, he might have to do so without the help of Diogo Jota, who could be sent home early from international duty as a muscle problem has prevented the Liverpool player from training.

Manager Fernando Santos revealed the 24-year-old's chances of facing Luxembourg are slim as he did not feature against Qatar and is not fully involved with the squad.

Ronaldo extends international goalscoring record