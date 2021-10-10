Cristiano Ronaldo extends international goalscoring record to 112 - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 112th goal for Portugal as they eased to victory over Qatar, extending his record as the top-scoring player in international football.

Ronaldo surpassed the milestone of 109 goals held by Iran’s Ali Daei last month when he scored twice against Ireland to give him 111.

Back at Algarve Stadium, Ronaldo made it 112 goals in the 37th minute against the 2022 World Cup hosts, using his left foot to score from close after a pass from Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot.

Coach Fernando Santos took Ronaldo off at halftime, just before Jose Fonte doubled the advantage. Rafael Leao, Ronaldo’s replacement, hit the woodwork and Andre Silva completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Ronaldo made his 181st appearance for Portugal, one more than Sergio Ramos made for Spain, for the most in European international football. Ramos has not played for several months with Spain due to injury.

