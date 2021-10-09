England’s World Cup clash with Andorra to go ahead despite fire at stadium - in pictures

England’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra will go ahead as planned on Saturday despite a spectacular fire at the stadium on the eve of the game.

The Three Lions are in the Pyrenees to take on the side ranked 156th in the world and trained at the Estadi Nacional on Friday, with Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and the other stars going through their paces.

Shortly after England left the 3,300-capacity stadium a fire broke out, with black smoke filling the air as flames ripped through the structure in Andorra la Vella.

Stadium staff tried to get the blaze under control with sprinklers before the fire brigade arrived, before the Andorran Football Federation confirmed the match is unaffected.

A spokesperson for the governing body said: “As we all know there has been a small accident and a fire.

“No personal harm has been reported, only material damages and the schedule will continue as foreseen. The match will be played.”

The clean-up operation was under way as Andorra trained on Friday evening, with cones laid out to show the area for players to avoid.

England’s 24-man squad got a feel for Andorra’s artificial pitch on the eve of the game and Southgate does not feel he has to protect any players like Kane, although he is unlikely to start.

“No, every player is available,” the Three Lions boss said. “To be honest there are players with different medical issues that would be less likely to be available than Harry.

“But none that would stop them playing a part in the game."