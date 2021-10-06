UAE Football Association partners with Expo 2020 Dubai

The Football Association has become the first local sports authority to sign a partnership agreement with Expo 2020 Dubai, with the global event becoming its official partner.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the FA president, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai. The signing was also attended by the FA’s board of directors.

Read more UAE FA announces increase in stadium capacity to 80 per cent

Sheikh Rashid said that the partnership represents the vision of the FA, which holds a firm belief in the importance of the global Expo, and that it embodied the FA’s future aspirations, while also giving Emirati football a presence and participation on a global stage.

According to the agreement, the national team’s training kit will carry the Expo 2020 logo, with the motif also to be placed on referees’ jerseys. In addition, the FA has ensured its competitions will promote the event, which showcased its opening ceremony on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Expo 2020 will host a variety of FA-related activities during the next six months onsite at the Expo Sports Fitness & Wellness Hub, including coaching sessions, player meet-and-greets, and a commemorative football match.

Sheikh Rashid said the partnership with Expo 2020 is in line with the FA’s Football Strategy Vision 2038, an initiative launched in May to develop comprehensively football in the country from grassroots level through to the national team.

Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, FA general secretary, said: “The cooperation agreement between the Football Association and Expo 2020 Dubai is vital and important for Emirati football, because our aspirations are great for the coming years. This is evident in the Association’s strategy and Vision 2038."

Mohammed Al Hashmi, chief technology officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, added: “Sports events and activities are an integral part of Expo 2020 Dubai, reflecting the importance we place on human health and wellbeing. We are honoured to have this sponsorship with the UAE FA to promote Expo 2020 and increase the awareness of its sports action.

“We are really excited to see how the powerful, universal language of football is able to inspire millions of visitors from around the world to be part of an exceptional World Expo.”