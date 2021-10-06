Pablo Gavi, Sergio Busquets and David de Gea train with Spain ahead of Italy - in pictures

Luis Enrique insisted Tuesday that the Nations League is an important goal for Spain as they prepare for a rematch with Italy, who knocked them out of Euro 2020.

Spain face Final Four hosts Italy at the San Siro on Wednesday looking for some form of revenge for their penalty-shootout defeat in the semi-finals of the European Championship, and Luis Enrique says his young team need to aim big.

"It's a prize for us. We're one of four best teams of the year and that's very stimulating for us," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"We'll try to progress and hopefully win something. This is a big, big prize for us and we need to show the ambition that we've lost in recent years. We need to try to progress but most of all we need to enjoy it."

In his squad is 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who after being picked by Luis Enrique made just his fifth La Liga appearance at the weekend.

He lines up in the squad alongside Barca teammate Sergio Busquets, a veteran of the team which won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

"I would say to him to enjoy the moment. He is young and lucky and I can tell him what he might see here," said Spain captain Busquets.

"I'm sure he's very keen and it's all very easy for him. Now he's got his chance he will show why he's here."