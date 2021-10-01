Pele released from hospital following month-long stay

Brazilian football great Pele was on Thursday released after a month-long stay in hospital following surgery for a colon tumour, his medical team said.

Pele, 80, had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumour was detected during routine tests.

Pele, who underwent surgery on September 4, is in stable condition, doctors said.

“I am so happy to be back at home,” Pele wrote in a post on Instagram. “I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.”

"When the road is hard, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more often than usual," he wrote.

In recent days, Pele posted several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery in the hospital. The all-time great won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.