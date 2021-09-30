West Ham train for Europa League after memorable week - in pictures

West Ham players were in high spirits as they prepared for their Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

David Moyes' team knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, before producing another gritty performance to defeat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road.

Striker Michail Antonio was the star as the Hammers fought back from a goal down to beat Leeds.

Moyes' team will therefore carry momentum with them for Thursday's match, having started their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia earlier this month. Rapid Vienna, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Belgian Cup winners Genk in their first Europa game, going down in the final minute.

"We go into this game I'm sure as favourites, but I give Rapid Vienna respect as we do all clubs," Moyes said. "We've watched them closely and we'll give them all the respect. They have more experience than us in Europe in recent times, so we have to be really careful of that."

"We've got a squad who have shown exactly what they can do with how well they played in Manchester and in Leeds. We've probably used the best part of 20-22 players in the last two games. They all want to play so it's difficult, but it's a good position to be in because they're all in good form and feel well."