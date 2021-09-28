Who earns the most at PSG? From Messi to Mbappe and Neymar, salaries revealed

Pep Guardiola admitted he does not know how to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable forward line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Guardiola’s Manchester City side face the star-studded French outfit in their second Champions League Group A game at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

City memorably edged out PSG in a hard-fought two-legged semi-final last season, but their summer signing of six-time world player of the year Messi makes them a tougher prospect this time.

Guardiola said: “What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good."

PSG certainly boast a superstar line-up, and with salaries to match. The financial numbers of the key squad players an be seen in the gallery above, in reverse order.

Who earns the most at PSG?

It was always going to be one of the three forwards, and Brazilian Neymar takes the crown, on a whopping £859,000 ($1.176m) a week, according to website salarysport.com.

Top 10 earners at PSG

1. Neymar, £859,000 a week

2. Lionel Messi, £500,000 a week

3. Kylian Mbappe, £403,000 a week

4= Marquinhos, £252,000 a week

4= Marco Veratti, £252,000 a week

6. Angel Di Maria, £235,000 a week

7. Keylor Navas, £210,000 a week

8. Presnel Kimpembe, £175,000 a week

9. Maro Icardi, £168,000 a week

10. Leandro Paredes, £140,000 a week