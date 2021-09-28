Crystal Palace v Brighton ratings: Guaita 4, Zaha 7; Trossard 4, Maupay 7

Brighton manager Graham Potter admitted it was nice to be on the right end of late drama against Crystal Palace after Neal Maupay salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

The French forward scored in the fifth minute of added time to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty, which was his eighth goal against the Seagulls on his 400th appearance for the south Londoners.

Maupay had the last laugh when he lobbed the ball over Vicente Guaita in scenes reminiscent of the Eagles’ win at the Amex in February where Christian Benteke had netted deep into stoppage time.

“When we played Palace at home we were the better team but lost 2-1,” Potter said.

“The feeling is considerably better this time. It is a wonderful feeling for us now, to celebrate in front of our own support, a 96th-minute goal, when the scoreline was 1-0.

“I am happy for the players, they kept going in a tight game which had nothing in it. I thought it was fairly even.”

