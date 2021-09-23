Premier League predictions: Chelsea draw with Manchester City, Arsenal sink Spurs

SATURDAY - Chelsea v Manchester City (3.30pm kick-offf UAE): Clash of the weekend sees the reigning European champions play host to the Premier League title holders. Chelsea are currently top the table - albeit on goal difference - with City three points behind. Expect a tight match with few goals ... cue the inevitable six-goal thriller. Prediction: Chelsea 1 City 1. Getty

We are five games into the new season and three teams are left standing when it comes to unbeaten records.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have yet to taste the pain of defeat, currently occupying the top three slots in the table and all looking like potential title winners.

At the other end of the equation, the list of winless wonders currently stands at five: Norwich City, Burnley, Newcastle United - who occupy the bottom three places - Leeds United and Southampton.

This weekend's fixtures start off with a couple of bangers on Saturday with Chelsea against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United playing host to Aston Villa - both early kick-offs.

Everton then face Norwich at Goodison Park, Leeds take on West Ham in Yorkshire, Leicester City play host to Burnley and Newcastle travel south to tackle Watford. Brentford against Liverpool in West London brings the day's action to a close in the late game.

On Sunday, Southampton are up against Wolves on the south coast, while the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur takes place at the Emirates. Finally, on Monday, it's Crystal Palace versus Brighton at Selhurst Park.

