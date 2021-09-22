Manchester City ratings v Wycombe: Cole Palmer 8, Phil Foden 9, Raheem Sterling 5

City youngsters shine in 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in Carabao Cup

Luke Thrower
Sep 22, 2021

Cole Palmer’s first senior goal for Manchester City put the final flourish on a comfortable 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe as key players shook off some rust and young debutants made their mark.

Sky Bet League One side Wycombe snatched a shock 22nd-minute lead through Brandon Hanlan but that was a distant memory by the final whistle, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice alongside strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres to banish some frustrations from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Pep Guardiola praises 'an incredible job' as City's young guns shine against Wycombe

Guardiola had promised to give youngsters their chance as injuries hit ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea, but though he was true to his word there was a clear imbalance in the side he fielded to begin the pursuit of a fifth straight League Cup.

Five teenagers – Conrad Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Ebrand and Romeo Lavia – started, but all in defensive roles, while captain De Bruyne led a powerful attacking unit also comprising Foden, Mahrez, Torres, and Raheem Sterling.

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 3:32 AM
Manchester CityPep GuardiolaFootball
