Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets train with Barcelona - in pictures

Barcelona's Dutch coach Ronald Koeman heads a training session at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi on September 19, 2021, on the eve of their Spanish League football match against Granada. AFP

Barcelona took to the training field ahead of Monday's La Liga meeting against lowly Granada.

Star signing Memphis Depay joined teammates Sergio Roberto, Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati for the session conducted by head coach Ronald Koeman.

Koeman said he is not worried about his future despite criticism in the wake of last week's drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Monday's home La Liga game against Granada, the Dutchman said the decision was out of his hands and that his time at Camp Nou depended on results.

"The only thing is to think about the game, think about the team," Koeman said. "The other things are not in my hands."

Barcelona were outclassed 3-0 by Bayern in last Tuesday's group stage match, with Koeman's team failing to register a single shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Things are not much better domestically either. The Catalan club are 10th in the table, six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. But Barcelona have two games in hand, and Koeman was confident his injury-ravaged team would return to winning ways.

"So I'm calm, I'm trusting that we are going to win games as we did at the beginning of the season. We have seven points from three games, so there are a lot of games to go.

"I know, in the end, the results count and nothing else. And I have no fear for my future. Ultimately the president decides on behalf of the club."

Barcelona are without Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero and Fati for Monday's match at home to 17th-placed Granada.