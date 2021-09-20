Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara to miss at least two games due to calf problem

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be back against Brentford

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara picked up an injury against Crystal Palace. Reuters

Sep 20, 2021

Liverpool have announced that midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss at least the next two matches due to a calf problem he picked up against Crystal Palace.

Thiago was substituted during the second half of the 3-0 win against Palace. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said Thiago will miss Tuesday's League Cup match against Norwich City and Saturday's league trip to Brentford.

"I can't say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow and not at the weekend," said Lijnders.

"Let's get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand, he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. A shame that we miss him."

Thiago is the second Liverpool midfielder to get injured in recent matches after Harvey Elliott broke his ankle against Leeds United.

In some positive news, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be back for the weekend after missing the match against Palace through illness.

"Trent is still not feeling 100 per cent. He is doing some jogging but will not be in the squad for tomorrow," Lijnders said.

Also, forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training after missing three matches with a hamstring injury.

