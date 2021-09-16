'He's a Red through and through': Solskjaer hopes to keep Lingard at Manchester United

Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu slots the winning goal past Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in the Champions League game on Tuesday, September 14. EPA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team need to "do better" after their embarrassing Champions League defeat as he prepared for the Premier League match against West Ham.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off against Young Boys in Tuesday's opening Group F encounter, with Jesse Lingard's horror back-pass gifting the Swiss team a goal in added time for a 2-1 win.

Lingard, 28, came under fire for his mistake, with the England forward later posting on social media that he was upset for his part in United defeat.

Lingard's contract at United expires at the end of the season and he will be able to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer as early as January.

But Solskjaer said the club is keen to sign a new Old Trafford deal with Lingard.

"We see him as a Man United player in the future as well," Solskjaer said. "Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham.

"He showed his qualities, he's back in the England squad and he's scoring goals for England.

"We really want to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him, we support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He's a Red through and through."

While there was misery at the European level, it is a different story in the Premier League. Manchester United, who now have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks again, are top of the table after three wins from their first four matches.

"Our attitude is like you'd expect it to be," Solskjaer said ahead of Sunday's match against West Ham. "They're focused, of course a little disappointed but not too downbeat.

"You know, it's a setback, we have to do better, and we've got five games to get those 10, 12 points that we need.

"Of course it's not the start we wanted but we're a good team that can bounce back again."

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani will miss Sunday's game with a muscle strain, but could return next week.

"Edinson, hopefully, will start training with us after the weekend, maybe on Monday," said Solskjaer.

"So maybe he'll be ready on Wednesday, who knows. He had a fantastic season last season, especially with the impact he made towards the end of it when he got his fitness.

"And we feel now to get the best out of Edinson this season we need to have him 100 per cent fit and not push him.

"We've got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and not to risk any further injuries.

"I see Edinson having a massive impact because he's that type of player and person. He can't wait to get back, he's working really hard to get back on the pitch."

