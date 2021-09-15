Chelsea v Zenit player ratings: Lukaku 7, Rudiger 8; Wendel 6, Malcom 6

Romelu Lukaku’s pinpoint header rescued Chelsea’s first match as Champions League holders in a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.
Belgium hitman Lukaku bagged his third goal in two games and his fourth for Chelsea since his £98 million switch from Inter Milan.
The 28-year-old converted captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s hanging far-post cross with a header of stunning accuracy, and that after shrugging aside three touch-tight Zenit defenders.
Chelsea laboured past a resolute and regimented Zenit, for much of the match running the risk of limping to a dispiriting draw.
But then Lukaku rose up, highest of all, to nod home and turn the night entirely.