Chelsea v Zenit player ratings: Lukaku 7, Rudiger 8; Wendel 6, Malcom 6

Edouard Mendy 6 - Dealt comfortably with the only shot he faced in the first half and had to be brave in the second, taking a blow to the ribs from Dzyuba challenging for the ball inside the six yard box. Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku’s pinpoint header rescued Chelsea’s first match as Champions League holders in a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.

Belgium hitman Lukaku bagged his third goal in two games and his fourth for Chelsea since his £98 million switch from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old converted captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s hanging far-post cross with a header of stunning accuracy, and that after shrugging aside three touch-tight Zenit defenders.

Chelsea laboured past a resolute and regimented Zenit, for much of the match running the risk of limping to a dispiriting draw.

But then Lukaku rose up, highest of all, to nod home and turn the night entirely.