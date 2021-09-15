Chelsea v Zenit player ratings: Lukaku 7, Rudiger 8; Wendel 6, Malcom 6

Lukaku's header sees title-holders get campaign off to a winning start at Stamford Bridge

Adam Brown
Sep 15, 2021

Romelu Lukaku’s pinpoint header rescued Chelsea’s first match as Champions League holders in a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.

Read more
Manchester United ratings v Young Boys: Ronaldo 7, Wan-Bissaka 4, Lingard 4

Belgium hitman Lukaku bagged his third goal in two games and his fourth for Chelsea since his £98 million switch from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old converted captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s hanging far-post cross with a header of stunning accuracy, and that after shrugging aside three touch-tight Zenit defenders.

Chelsea laboured past a resolute and regimented Zenit, for much of the match running the risk of limping to a dispiriting draw.

But then Lukaku rose up, highest of all, to nod home and turn the night entirely.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 5:09 AM
ChelseaChampions LeagueRomelu LukakuFootball
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea v Zenit ratings: Lukaku 7, Rudiger 8; Wendel 6, Malcom 6
Chelsea v Zenit ratings: Lukaku 7, Rudiger 8; Wendel 6, Malcom 6
An image that illustrates this article United ratings v Young Boys: Ronaldo 7, Wan-Bissaka 4, Lingard 4
United ratings v Young Boys: Ronaldo 7, Wan-Bissaka 4, Lingard 4
An image that illustrates this article PSG ready to unleash Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in bid for elusive European glory
PSG ready to unleash Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in bid for elusive European glory
An image that illustrates this article Messi, Mbappe and Neymar train for Euro opener - in pictures
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar train for Euro opener - in pictures