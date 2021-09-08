Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington for first Manchester United training - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo arrivers at Manchester United's Carrington training complex ahead of his first training session since rejoining the club. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training complex for his first training session with his new teammates since announcing his return to the club last week.

Ronaldo, 36, left the Premier League giants 12 years ago in a then world-record move to Real Madrid sealed a sensational switch back to his former club last week from Juventus in one of the most surprising transfers of 2021.

Read more How much will Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Manchester United? All the Old Trafford salaries

Ronaldo, who will wear the No 7 shirt he wore with such distinction during his first stint at the club from 2003-09, will hope to have done enough to convince United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he is ready to start Saturday's league game against Newcastle United.

A full house is expected at Old Trafford to welcome back a player fans continued to hold dear to their hearts despite his move to Madrid 12 years ago.

Ronaldo's first six years at the club was peppered with trophies, including three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the 2008 Champions League.

He scored 118 goals during his first spell at the club, with his final goal for the club coming on May 10, 2009 with a free kick in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

If Ronaldo is not deemed fit enough for an immediate return this weekend, he could play his first game in the Champions League when United visit Young Boys next week.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat