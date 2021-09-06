Egypt sack manager Hossam El Badry despite topping World Cup group

Egypt manager Hossam El Badry has been sacked despite an unbeaten record during his nine games in charge. EPA

Egypt sacked manager Hossam El Badry on Monday, less than 24 hours after the Pharaohs salvaged a last-gasp away draw against Gabon in a World Cup qualifier.

A statement by the Egyptian FA said El Badry’s replacement will be announced within 48 hours.

Egypt sit on top of Africa’s World Cup qualifying Group F with four points after Sunday’s draw with Gabon and last week’s 1-0 win at home to Angola.

Egypt fans in Cairo cafe look on as star striker Mohamed Salah and manager Hossam El-Badry appear on television during the World Cup qualifying match against Gabon. Reuters

However, El Badry has received mounting criticism from commentators and fans for the Pharaohs’ uninspiring form, tactics and team selection. He hit back saying the players have been exhausted after a long season.

A former coach of Egypt’s powerhouse club Al Ahly, the 61-year-old had an unbeaten record in charge of the Pharaohs, winning five matches and drawing four.

He was named manager in September 2019 following the sacking of the Mexican Javier Aguirre following the Pharaohs' shock exit in the last-16 of the African Cup of Nations on home soil.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

'Saand Ki Aankh' Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

