UAE draw against Lebanon in opener to lose momentum in World Cup qualifying final round

UAE's Ali Mabkhout battles with Abbas Assi of Lebanon during their World Cup 2022 qualifier at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National.

So soon after one World Cup challenge was expertly put to bed, the UAE relinquished some momentum right at the offset in the next.

Aiming to build upon their four wins from four qualifiers earlier this summer, Bert van Marwijk’s men failed to open their final-round account with a fifth victory on the trot.

They were held to a goalless draw by Lebanon at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on Thursday night, the scene of much jubilation in June sucking a little life from their fresh Qatar 2022 bid. No doubt, the still-suffocating heat played its part.

Round 3, which for Group A carries two automatic spots at next year’s finals, is undeniably more challenging than the phase just passed, but going forward, the UAE will have to take better their chances when not quite at their best.

On Thursday, Ali Mabkhout emerged as the main culprit, the country’s all-time leading goalscorer spurning a succession of opportunities in the first half. To be fair to Mabkhout, only two could be classed as gilt-edged; the second struck the woodwork.

Patently, it was a comedown after the UAE's second-round romp, when the national team netted 15 goals in 13 days to progress as group winners. With Syria up next, in Amman on Tuesday, they will feel somewhat more urgent about gleaning the three points. At 98th in Fifa’s global standings, Lebanon represent the lowest-ranked team in Group A. Syria, who began with a narrow defeat at pool favourites Iran, constitute a sizeable step up.

Van Marwijk and staff will surely hope Abdullah Ramadan, one of the stars of the latter stages of the second round, will be available to start in five days’ time. Against Lebanon, he was a late substitute, his now-customary contribution stymied by minor injury.

This was a welcome Ivan Hasek would have settled for, the Czech taking charge of Lebanon for the first time, whose memories would have recognised slightly more hospitable hosts. Hasek has managed four UAE clubs during his considerable coaching career, two of those stretching across two stints each.

The opening chance of the match fell to another familiar face, when on four minutes Hassan Maatouk, the former Fujairah forward and now Lebanon captain, forced a smart low save from Ali Khaseif in the UAE goal.

That seemed to spark the home side into life; within five minutes Ali Mabkhout had played a neat one-two with Mahmoud Khamis only to skew wide from the edge of the area. Soon after, Mabkhout was sent through by Fabio De Lima, but once more scuffed off target his shot. To be fair, the angle was tight.

As it was moments after the half hour, when qualification lead marksman was again played in by De Lima. This time, Mabkhout rounded goalkeeper Mostafa Matar, however with the angle narrowing sharply, his shot struck the outside of the near post. Their slow start subsided, the UAE were now in the ascendency.

That dominance should really have paid dividends in first-half injury-time, once the livewire Bandar Al Ahbabi torched towards the right byline and whipped a cross across the six-yard box. Caio Canedo met the ball on an admittedly wicked bounce, directing it high over the Lebanon goal. The visitors, who almost in a flash found themselves at the other end claiming wildly for a penalty, breathed a collective sigh of relief.

The UAE took longer to get into their attacking stride in the second half. Midway through, though, Mabkhout flashed an effort inches wide from the corner of the box. It drew a collective gasp from the crowd, whom sensed some more urgency, even in the stifling conditions, was in order.

To do just that, Van Marwijk introduced Ramadan for the final 20 minutes. The midfielder replaced Abdullah Hamad, bringing to a close a superb debut for the youngster, a real bright note on the night.

Yet there weren't too many of those. Even on Match Day 1 from 10, the UAE lost ground. An opening victory, to keep the good times rolling, proved painstakingly beyond them.

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Jebel Ali card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m 2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m 2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m 3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m 3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m The National selections 1.45pm: Cosmic Glow 2.15pm: Karaginsky 2.45pm: Welcome Surprise 3.15pm: Taamol 3.45pm: Rayig 4.15pm: Chiefdom 4.45pm: California Jumbo

