Buoyed by recent rude health, the UAE must step up again in bid to reach World Cup 2022

The UAE team before their 3-2 victory over Vietnam at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on June 15 which sealed their place in the next round of World Cup qualification. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Coming so soon after their June pomp, the UAE arrive at the final stage of qualification for the next World Cup full of optimism.

Bert van Marwijk’s men came through their early summer assignment, negotiating commendably a fraught four-games-in-13-days errand, even if it did play out in its entirety in Dubai. To their credit, they withstood the stresses and the strains of expectation, the need for an almost-flawless run, to turn around their campaign.

The UAE gleaned maximum points, attacked with fervour and defended, for the most part, expertly. A distinct pattern of play emerged, clear to see and pleasing on the eye. In the end, they progressed to the third and final round for Qatar 2022 as group winners.

And so to another lengthy labour on the road to what the national team hope will be a second appearance at a global finals. Drawn in Group A alongside Iran, South Korea, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, the UAE have 10 matches to secure a top-two slot that guarantees a World Cup place. Third could be enough, although it sets about a series of play-offs to clinch a berth at next year’s tournament. At present, it appears the most plausible route.

Whatever transpires, the next six months are certain to test Van Marwijk’s improving side. For it should not be underestimated: this phase marks a significant step up in challenge.

In Iran, the UAE take on the side ranked, until relatively recently, often as Asia’s No 1. They are perennial World Cup participants, boasting some of the finest talent on the continent, particularly in attack. The appointment as manager of Dragan Skocic, a resident in the country for some time and thus cognisant of the footballing culture and the requirement to qualify, seems astute.

South Korea, meanwhile, constitute the other obvious favourite for a direct spot, even if the regular World Cup entrants have yet to truly translate to the national team Son Heung-min’s form with Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Paulo Bento, too, has not convinced fully.

#AsianQualifiers Final Round: 🇦🇪 UAE (Group A)



Led by their talisman Ali Mabkhout, UAE will play to reach next year's #WorldCup after a 32-year hiatus! pic.twitter.com/8NsjUoVQSA — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) August 27, 2021

The task, then, to usurp one of those two countries is far from straightforward. For the UAE, they will have to improve greatly their away form: in Round 2, they were fortunate to triumph in Malaysia before losing in Thailand and Vietnam, although they did deserve more from Hanoi.

Some solace, though, can be taken from the fact that the UAE were at the beginning of Van Marwijk’s tenure and therefore in a period of decided transition. The progress since, taking place amid the pandemic, has been marked. Still, sterner tests await.

At this stage in World Cup 2018 qualification, the UAE failed to build on an historic opening victory in Japan, afterwards losing away to Saudi Arabia, Australia and Iraq. They drew with Thailand in Bangkok.

It should help, now, that three of their opening four fixtures will be staged in Dubai, at the same Zabeel Stadium that provided the setting for their summer success. The only jaunt from home, which follows Lebanon on Thursday and comes against Syria next week, falls at a neutral venue in Jordan.

Blatantly, the UAE must make the most of a favourable start. Maximum points are required against Lebanon – the lowest-ranked team in the group, still they held South Korea to a draw in Round 2 - and a positive result achieved in Amman. Then come Iran and Iraq in October, five days apart.

UAE National Team's Match Schedule in the 2022 WCQ - Group A #UAENT #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/ZPCWqcfPaz — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) July 1, 2021

Van Marwijk’s input, of course, will be pivotal. Crucially, the Dutchman knows what it takes: in 2018, he guided Saudi Arabia memorably to automatic qualification, at Australia’s initial expense.

Admittedly, the Asian football landscape has changed, distorted further by the uncertainty of the pandemic. As Van Marwijk highlighted this week, at this stage and with the World Cup coming into view, “nothing will be easy. Never”.

A burst from the blocks would make that quest feel altogether more attainable. The UAE are buoyant and full of belief, energised by their June spree, still fresh in the mind. Yet refocus is undoubtedly required.

Reaching World Cup 2022, seemingly close but in truth far from now, demands substantially greater effort.

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Fight card 1. Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) v Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) 2. Featherweight: Hussein Salim (IRQ) v Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) 3. Catchweight 80kg: Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Khamza Yamadaev (RUS) 4. Lightweight: Ho Taek-oh (KOR) v Ronald Girones (CUB) 5. Lightweight: Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) v Damien Lapilus (FRA) 6. Bantamweight: Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) v Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) 7. Featherweight: Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) 8. Flyweight: Shannon Ross (TUR) v Donovon Freelow (USA) 9. Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Dan Collins (GBR) 10. Catchweight 73kg: Islam Mamedov (RUS) v Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) 11. Bantamweight World title: Jaures Dea (CAM) v Xavier Alaoui (MAR) 12. Flyweight World title: Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG)

