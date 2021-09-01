Kane, Bamford and Grealish train with England ahead of World Cup qualifiers - in pictures

Three Lions take on Hungary on Thursday night in first game since agony of Euro 2020 final defeat

Gareth Cox
Sep 1, 2021

England are back in action this week for the first time since reaching the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions went agonisingly close to winning only their second major tournament in July, when they lost to Italy in a penalty shootout at the Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side are now back on World Cup qualification duty as they take on Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, Andorra three days later at Wembley Stadium and finally away to Poland next Wednesday.

England currently sit top of their group with three wins out of three, scoring nine goals and only conceding one, and are two points clear of second placed Hungary.

Southgate has called-up Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to the senior squad for the first time, while Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the 25-man squad having missed the European Championships due to injury. Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is also included.

