Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of Manchester United move - in pictures

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session in Oeiras, near Lisbon, ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. AP

Cristiano Ronaldo was training with his Portugal teammates on Monday with his move back to Manchester United close to being completed.

The 36-year-old forward looked set to join rivals Manchester City from Italian side Juventus until his old club stole in and persuaded Ronaldo that his future lies once again in a red jersey rather than the sky blue of Pep Guardiola's team.

United are reported to be paying Juve €15 million ($17.7m) plus €8m in add-ons for Ronaldo who scored 188 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Old Trafford, winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Champions League, Premier League three times, FA Cup once and League Cup twice during his six seasons.

READ MORE Juventus part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo after underwhelming end to promising partnership

His first game back in England could well be the Premier League game against Newcastle United on September 11 at Old Trafford. But before then, Ronaldo is away on international duty with Portugal.

Also at training with Ronaldo was Manchester City defender Ruben Dias who has just signed a new contract with the reigning champions and will soon be going head-to-head with his national squad teammate over in England.

First up is Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday, before they fly out to Qatar for a friendly match three days later. Finally, Fernando Santos' men take on Azaerbaijan in another qualifier next Tuesday.

Portugal currently top of their group on seven points from three games, ahead of second placed Serbia on goal difference. Ireland and Azerbaijan are both pointless having lost their opening two games.

