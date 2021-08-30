Manchester City star Ruben Dias rewarded with new six-year contract

Portugal international was voted Footballer of the Year after outstanding first season at Etihad Stadium

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Ruben Dias of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Dias of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy. Getty

Richard Jolly
Aug 30, 2021

Ruben Dias has been rewarded for his outstanding debut season at Manchester City with a six-year contract extension to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

The Portugal international was voted Footballer of the Year and named Uefa’s Defender of the Season after helping City win the Premier League and the League Cup, as well as reaching the first Champions League final of their history.

Now he joins his centre-back partner John Stones in a signing a long-term deal to give City continuity at the back.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year,” said Dias, who signed from Benfica.

“Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

“I would also like to thank Pep [Guardiola] and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve.

“To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond.”

