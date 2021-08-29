Brighton v Everton player ratings: Moder 5, Bissouma 7; Gray 8, Calvert-Lewin 7

Benitez's side continue positive start to Premier League season with 2-0 win

Emma James
Aug 29, 2021

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton continued their good start to the new season with a 2-0 win at Brighton.

Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July, gave the visitors a 41st-minute lead when he beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a low shot into the far corner.

Half-time substitute Joel Veltman gave away a clumsy penalty when he clattered into Seamus Coleman and Calvert-Lewin drilled in the spot kick in the 58th minute but not before a tussle with teammate Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward grabbed the ball and refused to let first-choice penalty taker Calvert-Lewin proceed before he was restrained and ushered away by several Everton players.

“We had a conversation before the match and I told them that if we had two penalties, the first one is Dominic and the second one is Richarlison,” Everton manager Benitez said after the match.

“Richarlison wants to score goals, it’s normal, but I’m pleased we won and that Dominic scored. And everyone has to be happy with that.”

While Everton took their unbeaten league start to three matches, Brighton surrendered their 100 per cent opening to the campaign.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter admitted the hosts were beaten by the better side on the day.

“I reckon we played against a good opponent, and we have to give them credit,” said Potter. “We didn’t quite hit our normal level, and we missed Solly March’s balance on the left.

“I didn’t think we were bad, we just weren’t that good. And I thought Everton were good today.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company profile

Date started: December 24, 2018

Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer

Based: Dubai Media City

Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey)

Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech

Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year

Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The Details

Kabir Singh

Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa

Rating: 2.5/5 

Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
Other pavilions revealed
