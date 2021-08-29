Brighton v Everton player ratings: Moder 5, Bissouma 7; Gray 8, Calvert-Lewin 7

BRIGHTON RATINGS: Robert Sanchez – 6 Will probably be examining Gray’s first goal after he went down too early. Made very good reaction save to his left to deny Townsend but, minutes later, he was let off the hook when his poor goalkick saw Doucoure shoot over. Getty

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton continued their good start to the new season with a 2-0 win at Brighton.

Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July, gave the visitors a 41st-minute lead when he beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a low shot into the far corner.

Half-time substitute Joel Veltman gave away a clumsy penalty when he clattered into Seamus Coleman and Calvert-Lewin drilled in the spot kick in the 58th minute but not before a tussle with teammate Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward grabbed the ball and refused to let first-choice penalty taker Calvert-Lewin proceed before he was restrained and ushered away by several Everton players.

“We had a conversation before the match and I told them that if we had two penalties, the first one is Dominic and the second one is Richarlison,” Everton manager Benitez said after the match.

“Richarlison wants to score goals, it’s normal, but I’m pleased we won and that Dominic scored. And everyone has to be happy with that.”

While Everton took their unbeaten league start to three matches, Brighton surrendered their 100 per cent opening to the campaign.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter admitted the hosts were beaten by the better side on the day.

“I reckon we played against a good opponent, and we have to give them credit,” said Potter. “We didn’t quite hit our normal level, and we missed Solly March’s balance on the left.

“I didn’t think we were bad, we just weren’t that good. And I thought Everton were good today.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

