Brighton v Everton player ratings: Moder 5, Bissouma 7; Gray 8, Calvert-Lewin 7

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton continued their good start to the new season with a 2-0 win at Brighton.
Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July, gave the visitors a 41st-minute lead when he beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a low shot into the far corner.
Half-time substitute Joel Veltman gave away a clumsy penalty when he clattered into Seamus Coleman and Calvert-Lewin drilled in the spot kick in the 58th minute but not before a tussle with teammate Richarlison.
The Brazilian forward grabbed the ball and refused to let first-choice penalty taker Calvert-Lewin proceed before he was restrained and ushered away by several Everton players.
“We had a conversation before the match and I told them that if we had two penalties, the first one is Dominic and the second one is Richarlison,” Everton manager Benitez said after the match.
“Richarlison wants to score goals, it’s normal, but I’m pleased we won and that Dominic scored. And everyone has to be happy with that.”
While Everton took their unbeaten league start to three matches, Brighton surrendered their 100 per cent opening to the campaign.
Seagulls manager Graham Potter admitted the hosts were beaten by the better side on the day.
“I reckon we played against a good opponent, and we have to give them credit,” said Potter. “We didn’t quite hit our normal level, and we missed Solly March’s balance on the left.
“I didn’t think we were bad, we just weren’t that good. And I thought Everton were good today.”
Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.
Director: Jay Roach
Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie
Four out of five stars
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Date started: December 24, 2018
Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer
Based: Dubai Media City
Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey)
Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech
Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year
Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020
Kabir Singh
Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series
Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa
Rating: 2.5/5
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
- Life in the royal residences with Sheikha Osha bint Nahayan
- Sheikha Mahra and Sheikha Sabha recall their time spent in Al Hosn
- A place where problems were solved
- How the fort's rise tracked Abu Dhabi's development
- Meet Frauke Heard-Bey - the fort's historian for 30 years
- In Pictures: Story of a fort
