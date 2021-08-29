Ali Kasheif targets positive start to UAE's World Cup qualifiers

Forward Fabio De Lima (green bib) in UAE training at Al Wasl's Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy UAE FA

UAE goalkeeper Ali Kasheif says the squad are focused solely on the resumption of World Cup qualification as the final round kicks off this week.

The national team, seeking to reach the country's second global finals, begin their Group A campaign against Lebanon on Thursday at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. The match marks the first of a double-header, with the game against Syria taking place in Jordan five days later.

At 98th in the Fifa standings, Lebanon represent the lowest-ranked side in the group – Iran, South Korea and Iraq make up the pool – however the UAE (68th) are all too aware of the importance of kick-starting the round with victory. The top two teams in Group A advance automatically to Qatar 2022, while third place must then enter a series of play-offs to qualify for the tournament.

Khaseif, therefore, has reminded his teammates not to underestimate Lebanon, adding that the UAE would do everything in their power to take maximum points from the opening set of fixtures.

"The task will not be easy, because the group includes strong teams, which means there are many difficult matches awaiting us,” the Al Jazira goalkeeper said. “Our focus at the moment is on the Lebanon match, then the match against Syria, and then we will deal with each match separately.

“We have to work on getting points and progress, from one game to the next, to reach our goal.”

The UAE booked their spot in the third round by finishing top of their group in the second phase, when they won all four postponed qualifiers in June to prevail by one point. They have been victorious in their past six matches - including friendlies – scoring 26 goals.

The UAE have been training in Dubai since the conclusion of Round 2 in the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday. Wasl forward Ali Saleh has since replaced Khalil Ibrahim in the squad, while manager Bert van Marwijk has also called up Shabab Al Ahli midfielder Abdullah Al Naqbi to join the group.

4️⃣ DAYS TO GO ⏳



Hit a like if you’re ready ‘four’ the #AsianQualifiers Final Round! pic.twitter.com/NC7KMCnLz4 — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) August 29, 2021

Thursday’s game against Lebanon will be open to spectators at 60 per cent capacity, as the qualifiers continue to be played in accordance with national Covid-19 guidelines.

UAE captain Walid Abbas said: "We realise that the fans will be with us as they have always been, and we are fully confident in their strong stance behind the players.

“For our part, we will give everything we have to make everyone happy, and we will spare no effort to achieve the desired goal."

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Our legal advisor Rasmi Ragy is a senior counsel at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Prosecutor in Egypt with more than 40 years experience across the GCC. Education: Ain Shams University, Egypt, in 1978.

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable

Amitav Ghosh, University of Chicago Press

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

