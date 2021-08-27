Lionel Messi set for PSG debut as uncertainty continues over Kylian Mbappe's future

Argentine missed first two matches as he gained fitness and is expected to feature against Reims

Aug 27, 2021

Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims on Sunday, but the build-up to the Argentine's highly-anticipated first appearance is being somewhat overshadowed by the speculation surrounding teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi earlier this month joined PSG in a sensational move after Barcelona were unable to offer the 34-year-old superstar a new contract due to financial restraints at the club.

Messi has not featured in either of PSG's two Ligue 1 games since arriving in the French capital as he continues to work up his fitness having returned to training late after captaining Argentina to Copa America glory last month.

"It will be a long week, but if everything goes well we hope he can be in the squad and feature in the team," Pochettino told ESPN after PSG beat Brest 4-2 last time out.

There is logic in giving Messi a run-out against Reims, so that he is not completely lacking in match sharpness before joining up with the Argentina squad for a series of World Cup qualifiers at the start of September.

The same applies to Neymar, who has also not featured for his club this season after playing against Argentina in the Copa America final and then enjoying an extended summer break.

Neymar and Messi could come up against each other again with Brazil due to host Argentina in Sao Paulo on September 5, although the international window is under threat with clubs elsewhere in Europe refusing to release players to travel to represent their countries.

The match at the 21,000-capacity Stade Auguste-Delaune is a sell-out, and the Champagne region is fizzing with excitement at the prospect of welcoming Messi.

In Paris, though, they are more concerned about Mbappe, after a week which saw Madrid put in an offer of €160 million ($188m) for the 22-year-old World Cup winner.

Mbappe, in the final year of his contract, has already been starring for PSG this season and scored his first goal of the campaign last week in Brest. But with time running out before the transfer window closes on August 31, it remains to be seen if Mbappe will feature in Reims, if the game could be his last in Ligue 1, or if he might already have left by then.

"If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project is bigger than any one person," said PSG sporting director Leonardo.

Losing Mbappe would be a hammer blow to PSG's prestige, but then again having Messi and Neymar ready to step in suggests they might cope without the France forward.

Ligue 1 fixtures (all times UAE +4 GMT)

Friday

Nantes v Lyon (11pm)

Saturday

Nice v Bordeaux (7pm), Marseille v Saint-Etienne (11pm)

Sunday

Troyes v Monaco (3pm), Angers v Rennes, Clermont v Metz, Lens v Lorient, Strasbourg v Brest (all 5pm), Lille v Montpellier (7pm), Reims v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

The lowdown

The Details

The bio

The specs

Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Why your domicile status is important

Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime.

Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. 

UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account.

A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
Our legal columnist

Our family matters legal consultant

The specs

match info

The specs

