Leeds v Everton player ratings: Raphinha 8, Klich 7; Gray 8, Calvert-Lewin 7

LEEDS RATINGS: Illan Meslier - 6: Helped keep the deficit to one goal in key moments, saving well against Dominic Calvert-Lewin. There wasn’t too much the keeper could have done about the goals he conceded. Getty

Raphinha’s superb second-half finish earned Leeds United a 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Brazilian winger crashed home a second-half equaliser as Leeds twice hit back to earn their first point of the Premier League campaign.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by Mateusz Klich before the break and after Demarai Gray restored the visitors’ lead, Raphinha had the last word in a typically thrilling Leeds encounter.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after referee Darren England watched a pitchside replay of Liam Cooper’s tangle with Calvert-Lewin and the Everton man coolly converted to give his side a 30th-minute lead.

But Leeds deservedly hit back to equalise before half-time, when Patrick Bamford slipped his marker on the edge of the area and his ball inside was finished well by Klich.

Everton regained the lead in the 50th minute when Doucoure slipped a pass inside the box to former Leicester man Gray whose low shot went through Stuart Dallas’ legs on its way into the far corner.

Leeds earned a point when Liam Cooper teed-up Raphinha on the edge of the box following Kalvin Phillips’ cross and the Brazilian lashed home an unstoppable left-footed shot in the 72nd minute.

Leeds midfielder Phillips said: “It's been amazing - the whole 90 minutes with the fans being back was amazing - it shows how much they've missed us and we've missed them so it's great to get them all back in.”

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said: “We could have won today, we fought for every ball and little-by-little we had more chances and more control in the game. But, we were also under pressure against a really good team so I'm really pleased with how we reacted and the commitment of the players.

“Marcelo [Bielsa] has been working with his team for three years, we’ve had six weeks here so I’m expecting us to improve but I was really pleased.”

